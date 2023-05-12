Cardano Scaling Node Hydra Head Goes Live on Blockchain's Mainnet
The tool, the first in a planned suite of products, aims to speed up transaction times on Cardano.
Hydra Head, a scaling tool to make transactions on the Cardano blockchain even faster, is now active on the mainnet, the developers tweeted Thursday.
The tool is the first in a planned suite of products. Each Hydra Head works as an off-chain “mini ledger” shared between a small group of participants, helping speed up transactions while lowering fees significantly.
Developers can use Hydra Heads to add specialized, complex decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on top of Cardano, according to the technical documentatoin.
The node’s release is the latest of several DeFi-focused upgrades on Cardano this year. January saw the launch of Cardano-based decentralized stablecoin djed, and in February, Cardano developer IOG proposed a way of improving cross-chain transactions.
Cardano's native ada (ADA) token is little changed in the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market which fell 3.3%, according to CoinGecko data.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.