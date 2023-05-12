Among Bitcoin Developers, Debate Is Raging Over Whether to Censor Ordinals BRC-20s

Over 14,300 tokens have already been minted, some with a total supply of 420 quadrillion. Total market cap for BRC-20 tokens approached $1 billion earlier in the week, and Domo’s test token ORDI – created for no practical use other than to illustrate how BRC-20 minting works – is leading the pack and trading at $7.90 at the time of reporting, with a market cap of $161 million, according to CoinGecko.