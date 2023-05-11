Bitcoin
Technology

Ethereum Mainnet Was Unable to Fully Finalize Transactions for 25 Minutes

Developers resolved the finalization issues and are investigating what caused the outage.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconMay 11, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. UTC
Conceptual image of geometric blocks (Getty Images)

A red cube stands in a row of green spheres (Getty Images)

Margaux Nijkerk reports on blockchain protocols with a focus on the Ethereum ecosystem. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a very small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

The Ethereum mainnet was unable to fully confirm transactions for about 25 minutes on Thursday, with blocks getting proposed but not being finalized.

Users of the blockchain saw that their transactions were going through. However, during the 25-minute span, they were at risk of being altered because of the malfunction.

Some Ethereum core developers announced that the blockchain wasn’t finalizing over Twitter and that they were investigating the issue. A similar issue in the past was caused a bug in a client – the software that runs the blockchain.

After roughly 25 minutes, the mainnet was finalizing blocks again. The developers said they are still investigating what caused this outage, and would report back to the community soon.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on blockchain protocols with a focus on the Ethereum ecosystem. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a very small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on blockchain protocols with a focus on the Ethereum ecosystem. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a very small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

