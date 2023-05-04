Arbitrum-Based Exchange Chronos Attracts $170M to Yield Pools in a Single Day

Bitcoin
$29,189.08+2.27%
Ethereum
$1,905.80+2.49%
Binance Coin
$326.10+1.21%
XRP
$0.46055356+1.43%
Cardano
$0.39339600+3.11%
Dogecoin
$0.07898363+1.45%
Polygon
$0.99827736+1.51%
Solana
$22.28+3.82%
Polkadot
$5.75+2.09%
Litecoin
$88.37+0.99%
Tron
$0.06925520+0.53%
Binance USD
$0.99986211-0.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001002+1.18%
Avalanche
$17.08+2.70%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,442.30+6.64%
Uniswap
$5.33+1.94%
Chainlink
$7.08+2.41%
Cosmos
$11.05+1.23%
Monero
$156.40+2.86%
Ethereum Classic
$19.38+1.90%
Internet Computer
$6.13+7.79%
Stellar
$0.09345200+1.22%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.18+0.63%
Filecoin
$5.33+1.70%
Aptos
$9.92+2.32%
Hedera
$0.05818533+2.21%
Crypto.com
$0.07035777-0.73%
Lido DAO
$1.98+3.08%
Arbitrum
$1.35+2.89%
NEAR Protocol
$1.87+3.48%
Quant
$113.50+0.95%
VeChain
$0.02099110+2.07%
ApeCoin
$3.85+1.27%
Algorand
$0.17949588+1.76%
Fantom
$0.44084455+7.73%
The Graph
$0.13369843+2.86%
EOS
$1.02+1.01%
Stacks
$0.78004482-2.47%
The Sandbox
$0.57231479+2.81%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99887918+0.00%
Aave
$71.16+4.45%
Theta
$1.01+5.02%
Elrond
$39.63+0.52%
Decentraland
$0.53948465+3.43%
Tezos
$0.99740500+1.88%
Flow
$0.88511613+5.61%
Axie Infinity
$7.64+2.15%
Immutable X
$0.92022118+1.88%
Synthetix
$2.49+2.16%
Curve DAO Token
$0.94197495+4.85%
NEO
$10.22+3.11%
Chiliz
$0.13002042+3.08%
Optimism
$2.13+0.28%
Bitcoin SV
$32.89+0.38%
Maker
$699.57+1.28%
Luna Classic
$0.00010573+1.77%
Injective Protocol
$7.66+1.47%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.44%
Mina
$0.64603068+2.39%
eCash
$0.00002884+1.59%
IOTA
$0.19909658+3.61%
Dash
$49.05+3.28%
PAX Gold
$2,041.77+1.09%
PancakeSwap
$2.55+0.62%
Woo Network
$0.29537331+12.20%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.19+5.00%
Zilliqa
$0.02732881+2.64%
Loopring
$0.33498292+4.02%
dYdX
$2.58+6.68%
Kava.io
$0.79792193+3.34%
Convex Finance
$5.22+2.59%
THORChain
$1.33+3.16%
Nexo
$0.69120421+1.95%
Enjin
$0.38450547+3.08%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.25%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24084500+2.70%
JasmyCoin
$0.00717119+6.56%
Mask Network
$4.54+2.60%
Zcash
$36.90+1.12%
Fetch.ai
$0.31944442+3.70%
FLOKI
$0.00003382-0.18%
Holo
$0.00184660+1.44%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.23+1.11%
NEM
$0.03581118+2.26%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.98+3.61%
SXP
$0.54790219+1.41%
EthereumPoW
$2.84+1.30%
Oasis Network
$0.06047954+3.87%
Audius
$0.28555555+3.01%
Qtum
$2.82+3.35%
Celo
$0.58178197+2.38%
Compound
$40.59+3.20%
Gala
$0.03655898+0.22%
Ravencoin
$0.02312842+0.61%
Decred
$18.34+6.48%
BLUR
$0.59635506+1.50%
ICON
$0.28201072+4.42%
Yearn Finance
$8,066.53+1.89%
Kusama
$29.12+1.68%
Illuvium
$51.32+2.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.01-0.06%
Ankr
$0.02998743+2.95%
IoTeX
$0.02537737+4.53%
Stepn
$0.32014813+2.47%
Harmony
$0.01934646+4.28%
Helium
$1.63+2.07%
Band Protocol
$1.71+2.03%
0x
$0.25077778+2.93%
Moonbeam
$0.33211231+0.94%
Braintrust
$0.81339271-1.31%
Sushiswap
$1.04+3.16%
Siacoin
$0.00382957-0.32%
TerraUSD
$0.01966663+2.38%
Amp
$0.00336401+1.86%
Waves
$1.88+0.45%
Wax
$0.06506822+2.49%
Skale
$0.03807950+3.67%
SafePal
$0.43406981+1.48%
Cartesi
$0.21739406-0.94%
Livepeer
$5.51+3.46%
OMG Network
$1.08+0.13%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02965101+1.38%
DigiByte
$0.00903902+0.67%
Synapse
$0.76775556+0.98%
UMA Protocol
$2.04+0.20%
Polymath Network
$0.16009459+0.04%
Stargate Finance
$0.78325681+7.26%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000026-1.48%
Joe
$0.40104847-0.07%
Lisk
$0.94945262+2.50%
iExec RLC
$1.80-2.40%
NuCypher
$0.09993056-0.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00373826-3.39%
Secret
$0.58896584+0.28%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17490990+4.19%
Celsius
$0.28013073+2.65%
MetisDAO
$26.39+2.39%
Aragon
$2.86-1.97%
Kyber Network
$0.67388398+1.59%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00253366+2.90%
Nano
$0.79740516+1.92%
Syscoin
$0.14762376+3.08%
Numeraire
$16.39-0.52%
COTI
$0.07816979+2.80%
MOBOX
$0.48874739+1.38%
Steem
$0.20959714+2.02%
Dent
$0.00094799+4.30%
Ren
$0.08818171+2.02%
Chromia
$0.15327781+2.59%
Index Chain
$0.11486379-2.39%
Keep Network
$0.14882566-0.02%
Civic
$0.10182032+3.72%
WINkLink
$0.00008191+1.22%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.29+0.23%
Spell Token
$0.00066911+1.74%
Bancor
$0.47822370+2.48%
Request
$0.09561649+1.19%
Bifrost
$0.05738618+0.48%
SuperRare
$0.11636223+3.34%
WazirX
$0.15558181+0.74%
NKN
$0.10858707+2.54%
LooksRare
$0.12557525+3.63%
Voyager Token
$0.21767596+2.96%
RACA
$0.00018053+1.03%
Reef
$0.00263963+2.63%
CEEK VR
$0.07111900-0.08%
Stormx
$0.00529556+1.19%
XYO Network
$0.00458527-1.29%
Augur
$7.20+0.62%
Saitama
$0.00123968-1.20%
Sun Token
$0.00580302-0.01%
Moonriver
$7.39+2.27%
Storj
$0.34507274+2.45%
Raydium
$0.22964986+4.11%
Orchid
$0.07810112-0.25%
Polkastarter
$0.45852674+4.61%
Serum
$0.11419101+6.90%
GAS
$2.99+0.81%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22337240+2.34%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.50%
Alpaca Finance
$0.24766685-0.83%
Verge
$0.00223284+0.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.45417627+2.01%
CLV
$0.05731536-0.64%
Quickswap
$72.20+3.24%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17457520-1.32%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.40+1.07%
Star Atlas
$0.00265925+0.09%
Enzyme
$20.84+1.86%
district0x
$0.02986610+1.39%
Harvest Finance
$31.02+0.62%
Rarible
$1.53+3.29%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374729+2.94%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01808509-2.96%
Quantstamp
$0.01585815+0.73%
Tokemak
$0.78782486-0.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.06974171-1.80%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.47+7.65%
Tether
$0.99996618-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99965966-0.02%
Dai
$0.99964035-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Arbitrum-Based Exchange Chronos Attracts $170M to Yield Pools in a Single Day

The price of the DEX’s native chr token jumped 25% in 24 hours.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMay 4, 2023 at 12:05 p.m. UTC
Money Cash Currency Bills (Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Arbitrum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Chronos attracted over $170 million onto the platform in a single day as it introduced staking, a way of earning yield from digital assets without needing to sell them.

Chronos, which launched on April 27, is a so-called (3,3) exchange, using staking as a primary resource for accruing value to its token to achieve store-of-value status. The (3,3) paradigm was made famous by Ethereum-based Olympus DAO – one of the most prominent projects of the previous crypto bull run.

Some liquidity pools on Chronos are paying as much as 2,300% to liquidity providers (LPs) in the form of chr (CHR) tokens, which can be used to vote on protocol changes. LPs are entities that provide two different tokens to a decentralized exchange’s smart contracts, netting a cut of the fees charged by the exchange on each trade.

Holders can restake these tokens to earn additional fees, retain voting power and ensure a liquid marketplace for other projects that may look to borrow capital from Chronos.

Such yields are rare in the crypto market, which may explain the sudden rush of capital to Chronos.

Chr tokens are trading at about $1.3 at the time of writing and have a market capitalization of over $90 million.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Read more about
ArbitrumDeFi