Technology

Zcash’s Latest Software Release Goes Live

The new release, version 5.5.0, is part of an effort to “deliver a solid and reliable user experience.”

By Frederick Munawa
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 5:47 a.m. UTC
Frederick Munawa is a Technology Reporter for Coindesk. He covers blockchain protocols with a specific focus on bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent networks.

Zcash, the popular privacy-focused blockchain, released a new version of its full node software on Thursday, according to a post by its creator Electronic Coin Company (ECC).

The software version 5.5.0 introduces several bug fixes, proportional fee mechanism, and lays the groundwork for useful functionality in the future.

Proportional fee mechanism is a policy that ensures fees paid for transactions fairly reflect the corresponding processing costs incurred for executing those transactions. A key upcoming feature is fund availability, which gives Zcash users the ability to spend funds before a wallet is fully synchronized.

“The Zcash protocol continues to be our primary focus at ECC, as we work to exit ‘Emergency Mode’ and deliver a solid and reliable user experience,” the post states.

At the time of writing, Zcash's ZEC token was up 2.15%.

Read more: New Privacy Blockchain Namada Proposes First-Ever Shielded Airdrop to Zcash

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Frederick Munawa

