Terra Classic Hopefuls Mull Revival of Failed UST Stablecoin
Community members are vying for a new model to improve revenues to sustain the peg, which includes token buybacks and fees paid on peg deviations.
Terra Classic community members are mulling a revival of the ecosystem’s failed terraUSD classic (USTC) nearly a year after Terra’s spectacular implosion.
Terra Classic is the original network created by Terraform Labs, which has continued as an independent blockchain rather than Terra 2.0 - a forked version created in the wake of Terra's collapse.
Discussions on community forums that started in mid-April are describing a model that relies on token buybacks, unidirectional swaps, staking and an “algorithmic peg divergence fee” to address the issues with the original design.
Algorithmic stablecoins like UST are backed by a basket of assets, such as LUNA and bitcoin (BTC), without depending on any centralized third party to hold those assets. However, most of such tokens often fall victim to a “death spiral” – with outflows or sales of backing assets causing a sudden de-pegging of UST-like projects.
As described by member “RedlineDrifter,” a divergence fee mechanism would charge a fee equal to the difference in price between the peg and market price of USTC, which could range from 0% at peg to 100% at a 50% deviation from the peg. These fees would be paid by users in demand of USTC tokens.
This design disincentivizes selling below the peg and incentivizes buying to ensure the accrual of the more desirable asset, i.e. USTC or tokens that back it at that time.
The fees retained by the protocol are used to buy back USTC and maintain the peg, and the protocol is implemented across all USTC trading pairs both on and off-chain.
RedlineDrifter proposed a USTC staking tool to drive capital to the token, resulting in its price appreciation, at least on paper.
“We are in a unique situation with USTC in that it is currently viewed less as a store of value and more a speculative asset," wrote RedlineDrifter in the proposal. "The potential to near 50x with a repeg is one of the few drivers of trading as there’s currently no utility."
“To bring some utility to USTC and take it out of circulating supply in the process, I propose that we create a new savings/staking module for USTC with 1month, 6month and 12month lockup periods with increasing reward rates for longer lockup," the proposal continued. "This module is purely about taking USTC out of circulating supply to accelerate the incremental repeg efforts and put increased positive pressure on USTC price."
Community members say Do Kwon “had the right idea” that crypto markets required a fully-decentralized token to create a decentralized economy. As of today, markets heavily rely on centralized stablecoin lenders such as Tether Global and Circle, which communities like Terra believe is against the ethos of cryptocurrencies.
Kwon is Terra’s disgraced creator who’s wanted by prosecutors in South Korea for his role in the project. His Terra co-founder Daniel Shin was indicted in South Korean courts earlier this week.
The Terra ecosystem imploded last May as sudden outflows from the protocol caused UST to fall to a few pennies within two weeks alongside a 99% drop in terra (LUNA) tokens, as CoinDesk then reported.
The project has since been irrevocably written off, but communities continue to churn – hoping to bring the project back to its once-glory days.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.