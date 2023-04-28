Jack Dorsey's Block Snaps Up Bitcoin Mining Chip as Intel Winds Down Production

Bitcoin
$29,334.94+1.12%
Ethereum
$1,908.30+1.32%
Binance Coin
$323.22-2.26%
XRP
$0.47309942+2.83%
Cardano
$0.40421600-0.66%
Dogecoin
$0.08018961+0.49%
Polygon
$0.99668002+0.58%
Solana
$22.68+4.46%
Polkadot
$5.87-0.76%
Litecoin
$89.37+1.11%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001025-0.37%
Tron
$0.06611133+0.79%
Avalanche
$17.55+0.63%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,855.38+1.67%
Uniswap
$5.51+1.90%
Chainlink
$7.08+0.15%
Cosmos
$11.45-0.40%
Monero
$153.89-1.81%
Ethereum Classic
$19.72+0.92%
Internet Computer
$6.02+9.79%
Stellar
$0.09492700+1.93%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.82+0.38%
Filecoin
$5.36+1.77%
Crypto.com
$0.07818653+4.23%
Aptos
$10.08-0.05%
Hedera
$0.06068502+0.12%
Lido DAO
$2.10+0.50%
Arbitrum
$1.42+0.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.90+0.15%
Quant
$113.27+1.92%
VeChain
$0.02246671+0.94%
ApeCoin
$4.04-0.11%
Algorand
$0.18330133+0.40%
The Graph
$0.13725504-0.64%
Fantom
$0.42368642-0.32%
EOS
$1.03+1.27%
Elrond
$43.98-2.83%
The Sandbox
$0.58113060+0.61%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99379212-0.48%
Immutable X
$1.07+5.85%
Aave
$70.98+2.07%
Decentraland
$0.54868422+0.73%
Theta
$0.99562045-1.14%
Stacks
$0.72207220-2.33%
Tezos
$1.02+1.07%
Flow
$0.89849853+0.98%
Axie Infinity
$7.93+0.97%
Synthetix
$2.44+0.92%
Curve DAO Token
$0.93273348+0.51%
NEO
$10.69-1.12%
Injective Protocol
$8.71-1.90%
Chiliz
$0.12879019+1.31%
Optimism
$2.16-0.69%
Bitcoin SV
$33.94+0.95%
Luna Classic
$0.00010857+0.61%
Maker
$699.19+1.36%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-0.94%
Mina
$0.67246200+0.16%
eCash
$0.00002958+1.26%
Dash
$50.12+0.59%
IOTA
$0.19955880+0.56%
PancakeSwap
$2.78+7.15%
PAX Gold
$1,989.43-0.24%
FTX Token
$1.51-2.48%
Woo Network
$0.29364415+3.71%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.17+0.22%
Zilliqa
$0.02882251-0.10%
Loopring
$0.34682606-0.44%
dYdX
$2.63+1.14%
THORChain
$1.36-0.26%
Convex Finance
$5.30+0.87%
Nexo
$0.71452982+1.93%
Kava.io
$0.79534460-0.47%
Enjin
$0.39339806+0.29%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25175100+1.11%
FLOKI
$0.00003656-0.42%
Fetch.ai
$0.33782648+0.66%
Zcash
$37.78+2.82%
Mask Network
$4.69-0.82%
NEM
$0.03661593+0.54%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.26+0.99%
JasmyCoin
$0.00672124+5.28%
EthereumPoW
$2.95-0.78%
SXP
$0.56384353-2.15%
BLUR
$0.70224854+2.23%
Oasis Network
$0.06204138+0.81%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.10+0.73%
Celo
$0.60625917+0.38%
Audius
$0.30048665-0.33%
Qtum
$2.84-0.56%
Gala
$0.03891592+0.99%
Ravencoin
$0.02387827+0.57%
ICON
$0.29585552+1.96%
Decred
$18.72-0.18%
Compound
$40.31+0.89%
Kusama
$30.64-0.28%
Yearn Finance
$8,241.50+0.33%
Illuvium
$52.59+0.53%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.58+0.36%
Ankr
$0.03123566+0.18%
Helium
$1.76-2.39%
Stepn
$0.33457754+3.10%
IoTeX
$0.02463480+0.47%
0x
$0.26051575+0.25%
Moonbeam
$0.34950125-0.88%
Polymath Network
$0.24004561+54.73%
Band Protocol
$1.72-0.53%
Braintrust
$0.83006719-0.20%
Siacoin
$0.00400010+3.10%
Sushiswap
$1.04+0.94%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Amp
$0.00345156-4.10%
Waves
$1.92-0.34%
TerraUSD
$0.01960435-0.74%
Wax
$0.06768615+0.25%
Skale
$0.03894704-1.05%
Joe
$0.49944223-1.34%
Cartesi
$0.23100101-2.34%
SafePal
$0.43587464-0.67%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03249087-0.50%
Livepeer
$5.61+0.61%
DigiByte
$0.00933180+0.35%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-2.21%
OMG Network
$1.04-0.87%
Stargate Finance
$0.80913480+1.72%
Lisk
$0.97188334+0.73%
Nervos Network
$0.00405276+7.88%
UMA Protocol
$1.89+0.20%
Aragon
$3.29-0.08%
Secret
$0.63049344+0.61%
Celsius
$0.29092674+0.41%
MetisDAO
$26.99-0.58%
Kyber Network
$0.69966990+1.51%
iExec RLC
$1.58+1.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00260023-0.30%
Nano
$0.82196464+1.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15567687+1.50%
Syscoin
$0.14770631-0.41%
Numeraire
$16.49-0.28%
COTI
$0.08058719+0.74%
MOBOX
$0.50029220-0.74%
Ren
$0.09419083+0.10%
Dent
$0.00098355+0.87%
Steem
$0.21146233+0.89%
Chromia
$0.15688823+1.08%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.51+2.13%
Keep Network
$0.15229633+0.91%
Civic
$0.10236339+0.28%
Spell Token
$0.00068574+0.27%
Bancor
$0.47478936-0.95%
WazirX
$0.16126671+0.45%
Bifrost
$0.05681885-1.92%
Request
$0.09256855-0.28%
SuperRare
$0.11525324+1.95%
NKN
$0.10896250+0.13%
Voyager Token
$0.23645118-6.50%
Stormx
$0.00581641+6.03%
CEEK VR
$0.07540010-1.96%
Index Chain
$0.08360960-8.28%
XYO Network
$0.00468017-1.26%
Augur
$7.44+1.08%
Sun Token
$0.00576666+0.88%
Moonriver
$7.59-0.40%
Storj
$0.35523548+1.13%
Raydium
$0.23613588+1.20%
Orchid
$0.07952064-0.87%
Serum
$0.12363151-0.82%
GAS
$3.14+0.85%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23370016-0.28%
Polkastarter
$0.41568229-0.96%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26595784-0.37%
Verge
$0.00232382+0.76%
Adventure Gold
$0.49587910+1.82%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20434642+1.25%
Quickswap
$77.62-3.38%
CLV
$0.05927266+0.11%
Star Atlas
$0.00292325+2.11%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.44+0.89%
Enzyme
$20.79+0.12%
Rarible
$2.03+42.35%
district0x
$0.02980000+0.34%
Harvest Finance
$32.22-1.84%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00393868+1.03%
Tokemak
$0.91328993+0.71%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07594357+0.06%
Quantstamp
$0.01595452-0.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019032-0.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.92%
Holo
$0.00191082+0.93%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.30%
Saitama
$0.00148833+0.07%
Reef
$0.00267056+0.38%
LooksRare
$0.13642433+4.73%
WINkLink
$0.00008501+0.56%
Harmony
$0.02020899-0.94%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01899246+0.97%
Synapse
$0.84640177-1.62%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Jack Dorsey's Block Snaps Up Bitcoin Mining Chip as Intel Winds Down Production

The payments company could start selling bitcoin mining hardware as early as next year.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. UTC
A Bitfarms mining facility in Washington state, U.S. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

(Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Jack Dorsey's fintech-payments company Block (SQ) recently bought a large number of bitcoin mining chips from Intel, which will accelerate its plans to enter the mining hardware market just as the chipmaker winds down production.

The purchase will help it bring mining machines to the market as it focuses on developing its cutting-edge 3 nanometer chips. Intel has set a last date for the production of its bitcoin mining application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) in April 2024 as it discontinues the chip, announced in February 2022.

Block recently jumped on the opportunity to buy a large quantity of these ASICs from Intel, it said in a Friday blog post. The firm was planning on finalizing its design of a 5 nanometer chip for bitcoin mining this quarter, and build machines based on that. The purchase means that the team can focus exclusively on the 3 nanometer design, the post said.

Nanometers in chip design refer to the size of each transistor, millions of which are packed together make up a chip. The smaller the transistors, the more can fit on a chip, so it can run more calculations, making for a more powerful chip.

Block's first-party products will come early next year, said Thomas Templeton, Block's hardware lead, in an interview with CoinDesk. Asked about the quantity of chips they bought, he said it is enough to bridge the time until they can design and productize their own 3 nanometer chips.

Block said it aims to improve the decentralization of the Bitcoin network. When it comes to mining, "the main problem" is "the diversity of manufacturing and supply chain," said Templeton. "We want to make more more tools for more people to build and use. When you dig into mining, the ASIC is at the center of mining."

The mining manufacturing industry is dominated by two players: Bitmain and MicroBT.

In March, Block announced it was working on a mining development kit, which will allow other engineers to create products using Block's chips. This will provide developers with a suite of tools to unlock innovation in bitcoin mining hardware, the firm said. Block is open-sourcing this technology and wants the community to contribute to its development, which is why it announced the kit, Templeton said.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.





DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Read more about
Bitcoin MiningMining CentersBlock