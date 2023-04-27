PancakeSwap DAO Votes For “Aggressive Reduction” of CAKE Token Inflation
A vote, which is supposed to end Friday, has seen 70% of the community vote in favor of reducing block rewards drastically over the next few months.
A community vote to reduce cake (CAKE) block rewards emitted by the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol PancakeSwap is nearing completion – with nearly 70% of votes in favor of an “aggressive reduction.” The vote ends 15:30 UTC on April 28.
The “version 2.5” tokenomics proposal would move CAKE toward a “deflationary model” by slashing the token rewards paid to traders and stakers by over 68%. The so-called CAKE “emissions” on Syrup Pool, PancakeSwap’s main liquidity pool on BNB Smart Chain, would drop by 94% under the proposal.
Syrup Pools allow users to lock tokens for up to one year in order to earn CAKE rewards.
The vote, floated earlier this week and mulled since early April, will adjust CAKE emissions from 6.65 cake/block to 3 cake/block immediately, followed by reducing 0.5 cake/block monthly for 5 months until emissions reach just 0.35 cake/block each month.
That is a 94% drop from the current emission rates. Cake tokens are used on PancakeSwap to receive discounts on trading fees, entries into lotteries, purchases of NFTs, or investing in token offerings.
Cake’s emission rates were a point of concern among several PancakeSwap community members for some time. The high inflation rate was deemed unsustainable – as it relied on a constant flow of new money to be maintained – and did not benefit long-term cake holders.
Plans were made to either reduce cake rewards aggressively or gradually, both options aiming to reduce emissions to 0.35 cake/block in varying amounts of time. Some 10% of members have voted for a gradual reduction, governance data shows.
A third option floated is that of doing nothing and leaving the emissions as is – a choice that has received nearly 20% of community votes.
That’s because reducing block rewards may mean reduced yield for newer stakers – which could eventually mean lesser capital flowing to PancakeSwap and causing a fall in protocol revenues.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.