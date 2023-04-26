zkSync-Based DEX Merlin Drained of $1M During Public Token Sale Despite ‘Audit’
The project garnered hype among Crypto Twitter users for its attractive yield offered on deposits.
New zkSync-based decentralized exchange Merlin was seemingly exploited for over $1.1 million this morning during a public sale of its mage (MAGE) tokens.
Exploiters drained some $850,000 worth of USD Coin (USDC) from Merlin on Wednesday morning, with some more relatively illiquid tokens drained. As such, blockchain data suggested that some entity with control of the liquidity pool was able to drain the funds easily – meaning this was not a complex or sophisticated exploit.
The attack occurred despite Merlin sporting an audit conducted by blockchain security firm CertiK. “No Critical Findings,” the audit concluded, as CertiK’s website data shows.
Merlin was offering its mage tokens in a public sale to investors in a three-day event without any hard cap. “$MAGE will begin trading at $45, with a $850K market value. The total amount raised will determine the final price of tokens for all users,” developers said Tuesday.
Merlin developers did not issue any statement regarding the funds drain as of Asian morning hours on Wednesday.
(This is a developing story.)
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.