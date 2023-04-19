CoinDesk Winds Down Ethereum Validator ‘Zelda,’ and We Now Wait for Money Back

Another thing we’ve learned, along with investors and traders in digital-asset markets, is that the Shanghai upgrade proved to be quite bullish for the price of ether; it wasn’t the vicious sell-off that some analysts had warned would come. It was never our intent to speculate on the price of ETH, but after a rally in the second-largest cryptocurrency to an 11-month high above $2,100, our original principal is now worth nearly $70,000.