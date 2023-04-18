MicroStrategy’s Saylor Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Address Into Corporate Email

Bitcoin
$29,278.50-2.33%
Ethereum
$2,065.01-1.46%
Binance Coin
$338.03-2.07%
XRP
$0.51054127-0.39%
Arbitrum
$1.60-2.86%
Cardano
$0.42982900-3.28%
Aptos
$12.21-2.07%
Dogecoin
$0.09032208+1.53%
Stellar
$0.10374100-2.26%
Polygon
$1.15-1.96%
Solana
$24.18-5.99%
Chainlink
$8.06+1.30%
Polkadot
$6.61-1.37%
Litecoin
$98.08-0.88%
Crypto.com
$0.06944933-3.15%
Binance USD
$0.99995813-0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001131-0.52%
Avalanche
$20.41+1.04%
Uniswap
$6.07-1.49%
Tron
$0.06573315-0.82%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,093.82-1.73%
Cosmos
$12.18-3.89%
Internet Computer
$6.15+3.42%
Ethereum Classic
$21.45-1.94%
dYdX
$2.94+4.38%
Quant
$116.75-0.99%
Monero
$158.79-2.58%
Bitcoin Cash
$130.93-1.39%
Filecoin
$6.06-2.95%
Lido DAO
$2.44-3.92%
BLUR
$0.73105290+2.03%
Stepn
$0.38441579-2.16%
Hedera
$0.06575834-2.90%
Curve DAO Token
$1.04-3.49%
NEAR Protocol
$2.25-1.42%
VeChain
$0.02533072-1.49%
ApeCoin
$4.43-1.01%
Algorand
$0.21793334-5.28%
The Graph
$0.16784071+2.64%
Decentraland
$0.67775741+6.36%
Fantom
$0.51021117-3.02%
EOS
$1.19-1.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.29+3.62%
Aave
$79.97-2.82%
NEO
$12.74-5.10%
The Sandbox
$0.68834840+1.44%
Stacks
$0.82712552-1.55%
Theta
$1.11+0.01%
Elrond
$43.61+2.39%
Tezos
$1.14-1.53%
Axie Infinity
$9.30+2.00%
Flow
$1.02-1.91%
Immutable X
$1.10-5.63%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98793874-1.23%
Synthetix
$2.72-1.93%
Luna Classic
$0.00012484-0.72%
Optimism
$2.63+0.14%
Maker
$771.50-2.83%
Injective Protocol
$9.04-2.46%
Chiliz
$0.13520882-2.21%
Mina
$0.79027042-3.04%
Bitcoin SV
$36.30-0.71%
PancakeSwap
$3.57-2.10%
Dash
$57.85-2.86%
IOTA
$0.22201724-1.36%
eCash
$0.00003155-1.46%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+0.09%
Convex Finance
$6.01+0.25%
FTX Token
$1.78-4.05%
Zcash
$41.24-1.47%
Mask Network
$5.48-2.90%
Woo Network
$0.31136371-1.97%
PAX Gold
$2,010.29-0.27%
Zilliqa
$0.03117051-1.64%
Loopring
$0.39960532+4.20%
THORChain
$1.63-1.14%
Compound
$45.60+0.67%
Fetch.ai
$0.43583751+9.67%
Enjin
$0.44639456+0.92%
Kava.io
$0.90428498-3.51%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27649800-2.75%
Nexo
$0.71067424+1.58%
FLOKI
$0.00003712-4.17%
Audius
$0.37084396-6.09%
NEM
$0.04052131-2.87%
Oasis Network
$0.07197033-5.95%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.02-1.18%
SXP
$0.62091805-6.13%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.37-1.78%
Celo
$0.69235193-3.50%
Gala
$0.04497241+3.37%
Qtum
$3.23-4.02%
Yearn Finance
$8,922.86-0.95%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-2.00%
Decred
$21.28-0.79%
Kusama
$35.78-2.79%
ICON
$0.33627493-3.79%
Ravencoin
$0.02645556-3.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.15-1.16%
JasmyCoin
$0.00644939-3.12%
0x
$0.29122007-3.47%
Ankr
$0.03562371-1.68%
Sushiswap
$1.16-0.70%
Helium
$1.90+4.87%
IoTeX
$0.02823118-2.27%
Bifrost
$0.06489495+8.92%
Band Protocol
$1.97-2.64%
UMA Protocol
$2.09-1.08%
Cartesi
$0.23576724-15.55%
Moonbeam
$0.39634915-0.98%
Joe
$0.66133830+2.69%
Siacoin
$0.00425163-1.79%
Waves
$2.19-2.15%
TerraUSD
$0.02205353+1.05%
Amp
$0.00381070-2.49%
OMG Network
$1.45+0.36%
Skale
$0.04758237-2.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19777164+0.62%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03798865-5.66%
MetisDAO
$32.89-0.31%
DigiByte
$0.01023505+0.25%
Wax
$0.07237700-1.30%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
SafePal
$0.49614182-0.18%
Livepeer
$6.39-4.01%
Lisk
$1.09-1.04%
NuCypher
$0.11995501-0.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00457224-4.70%
Celsius
$0.34189250-1.67%
Aragon
$3.61+4.15%
Secret
$0.70828142-1.77%
iExec RLC
$1.79-0.82%
Nano
$0.90388334-3.23%
Star Atlas
$0.00324460-1.81%
Dent
$0.00116491-1.90%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00291561-0.96%
Numeraire
$19.10-3.39%
COTI
$0.10345684+11.40%
Syscoin
$0.17179205-0.72%
Ren
$0.11087696+0.71%
Civic
$0.11024089-1.66%
Spell Token
$0.00076532-2.20%
Voyager Token
$0.35600673-0.20%
Chromia
$0.18346793-4.67%
Bancor
$0.52392995-2.26%
GAS
$3.45-5.83%
Steem
$0.25028730+4.95%
Keep Network
$0.17616637+0.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.95-4.18%
Augur
$8.21+0.72%
CEEK VR
$0.08752661+0.22%
MOBOX
$0.52429013-4.18%
WazirX
$0.18371889-1.34%
Request
$0.10354757+0.21%
NKN
$0.12275793-2.84%
XYO Network
$0.00539534-0.77%
Storj
$0.39376772-2.43%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.68-1.77%
Stormx
$0.00589725-3.08%
Sun Token
$0.00610794-1.62%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28552419-2.39%
Orchid
$0.08893837-1.71%
Serum
$0.20075818-4.93%
Moonriver
$8.83-2.46%
Polkastarter
$0.45524028-1.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28828267-0.30%
Verge
$0.00253764-1.26%
Index Chain
$0.05696859-0.19%
Raydium
$0.26167974-4.19%
Quickswap
$79.52-3.15%
Enzyme
$23.02-1.21%
CLV
$0.06635434-1.40%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00448270-5.58%
Harvest Finance
$35.63-1.67%
district0x
$0.03085878+0.21%
Kyber Network
$0.76231606-2.19%
SuperRare
$0.12792220-0.41%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08875253-0.62%
Quantstamp
$0.01696791-0.88%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23629007-4.88%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022346-0.81%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.74%
Holo
$0.00211606-0.23%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000010.07%
Saitama
$0.00174614+0.06%
Reef
$0.00299335-3.04%
LooksRare
$0.15407942-6.12%
WINkLink
$0.00009049-2.42%
Harmony
$0.02337852-2.69%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02071206-3.14%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99994885+0.04%
Dai
$0.99984715+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

MicroStrategy’s Saylor Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Address Into Corporate Email

The Lightning Address protocol allows users to send bitcoin over the Lightning Network to a wallet identifier resembling a conventional email address.

By Frederick Munawa
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2023 at 12:33 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2023 at 12:37 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Frederick Munawa is a Technology Reporter for Coindesk. He covers blockchain protocols with a specific focus on bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent networks.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Michael Saylor, the outspoken bitcoin proponent and co-founder of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), has integrated Bitcoin’s Lightning Network into his corporate email address. This means anyone can use that email address – saylor@microstrategy.com – to send bitcoin (BTC) to the 58-year-old billionaire.

The integration uses The Lightning Address protocol, which allows developers to replace a standard Lightning invoice, or payment request, with an internet identifier such as an email address.

The Lightning Network is Bitcoin’s layer 2 scaling solution designed to make bitcoin payments cheaper and faster.

Saylor, who is reportedly worth around $1.2 billion and whose company has amassed approximately 140,000 BTC (about $4 billion at current prices), has been receiving small bitcoin donations from fans after tweeting about the integration.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Frederick Munawa

Frederick Munawa is a Technology Reporter for Coindesk. He covers blockchain protocols with a specific focus on bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent networks.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Frederick Munawa

Frederick Munawa is a Technology Reporter for Coindesk. He covers blockchain protocols with a specific focus on bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent networks.

Read more about
BitcoinLightning NetworkLightningMicroStrategyMichael Saylor