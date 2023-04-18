Intel Discontinues Bitcoin Mining Chip Series
The production of the so-called Blocksale chips was announced about a year ago.
Chipmaking heavyweight Intel (INTC) is ending production of its bitcoin mining chip series, the company said in a statement to CoinDesk on Tuesday.
"As we prioritize our investments in IDM 2.0, we have end-of-lifed the Intel Blockscale 1000 Series ASIC [application specific integrated circuit] while we continue to support our Blockscale customers," an Intel spokesperson said.
The news was first reported by Tom's Hardware.
No orders will be taken after Oct. 20 and the last product will be shipped no later than April 20, 2024, according to a document on Intel's website.
The company announced its foray into bitcoin mining about a year ago, with its first customers for the chips, dubbed Blocksale, being Argo Blockchain (ARBK), Block (SQ), Griid Infrastructure and Hive Blockchain (HIVE).
Since then only Hive has confirmed the installation of mining rigs powered by Intel chips. None of the companies responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.
Argo's partner, ePIC Blockchain, is promoting its own bitcoin mining machines using the Intel semiconductors.
Intel's chips could have broken an effective duopoly in the market dominated by Bitmain and MicroBT. The company continues to "monitor market opportunities," the spokesperson said, when asked whether Intel might come up with a new project.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.