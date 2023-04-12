Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Is Complete, Starting New Era of Staking Withdrawals

Buterin said that scaling – making transactions faster and cheaper – will be the next issue that the blockchain tackles after Shanghai. "If we don't fix scaling before the next bull run, we know people are going to be stuck paying $500 transactions. If, on the other hand, we don't have Verkle Trees before the next bull run, well, things might might suck, but you know, it's a much smaller problem than, you know, $500 transactions, right?"