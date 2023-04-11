Shiba Inu's Metaverse Will Partially Open by 2023-End, Developers Say
The metaverse is unlikely to be fully completed on release as it will be an “ongoing project,” developers said.
SHIB: The Metaverse, a project that expands the utility of the shiba inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is being pegged to open by December this year, Shiba Inu developers said in an update on Monday.
“While all development takes time, the MV team is confident that by the end of 2023 users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in this fantastic world, build, design, play, and develop within it,” developers said Monday.
“However, it should be noted that not all areas of the Metaverse will be fully completed as it is an ongoing project,” the developers added.
SHIB: The Metaverse will feature 100,595 plots of land that will be minted by users. Landowners can generate passive income from their plots, collect in-game resources and generate rewards. Additionally, the developers plan to introduce a way to earn and ensure players have a personal space where they can build and manage their projects.
In the metaverse, users can create their own avatars – fashioned as humanoid dogs – to explore, visit and interact with lands and contribute to the in-game economy.
The metaverse will be developed in Shibarium, an upcoming layer 2 network that uses Shiba ecosystem tokens, such as bone (BONE) and (LEASH), whose testnet is already live.
