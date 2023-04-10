S. Korean Crypto Exchange Gdac Hacked for Nearly $13M
The exchange said hackers transferred the crypto assets from a hot wallet to an unidentified wallet.
South Korean crypto exchange Gdac was hacked for nearly $13 million on Sunday, the firm said on Monday.
Hackers transferred nearly $13 million worth of crypto, 23% of its total custodial assets, from Gdac's hot wallet to an unidentified wallet.
Crypto platforms have suffered some notable hacks and exploits in the past 15 to 18 months. The largest was Axie Infinity's Ronin bridge, which suffered a $625 million hack last year. On Sunday, decentralized-finance protocol Sushi was exploited for $3.3 million.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.