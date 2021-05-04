Ripple has appointed former U.S. treasurer Rosie Rios to its board of directors.
- Rios was the 43rd treasurer of the United States, serving under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2016.
- Her 30-year career has focused on economic development, urban revitalization and real estate finance, according to an announcement dated May 3.
- Rios described Ripple as “one of the best examples of how to use cryptocurrency in a substantive and legitimate role to facilitate payments globally.”
- “Cryptocurrency is what. Ripple is the how,” she added.
- Ripple also announced Kristina Campbell as its new chief financial officer.
- Campbell previously worked as CFO at billing and payments platform PayNearMe and held several roles at California-based fintech company GreenDot.
