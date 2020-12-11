British fintech firm Revolut has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings by adding four new tokens – eos, omg network, tezos and 0x – for its European users due to popular demand.
- Revolut, a London headquartered retail bank, announced Friday, four more cryptocurrencies will be made available this month - eos, omg network, tezos and 0x.
- Revolut first added bitcoin to its platform back in July 2017, soon after ether and litecoin followed later that year.
- In 2020 Revolut has been busy expanding its digital footprint and making cryptocurrencies more accessible to its users.
- This summer the company announced it partnered with New York-based trust company Paxos and would allow customers in 49 U.S. states to buy, hold and sell bitcoin and ether on the digital bank’s crypto platform.
- In September, Revolut launched its cryptocurrency services to Australian residents. The company allows Australian customers to buy and sell up to six different digital assets, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin, bitcoin cash and stellar.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.