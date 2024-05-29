U.S. House's Emmer Says Best Hope For Crypto Legislation Is Year-End Session

If there's a chance for the House-approved Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), Emmer said said at CoinDesk's Consensus 2024 event in Austin, Texas, it's "probably more likely during the lame-duck" – the session of Congress that occurs between the election and the transition to the new session at the start of the year. It's a period in which must-move legislation is often targeted with unrelated add-on bills that can jump into law through fast-moving negotiations.