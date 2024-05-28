Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 7.5 Years in Prison
Salame's lawyers had asked for 18 months.
- A U.S. court sentenced former FTX executive Ryan Salame to 7.5 years in prison
- In addition, Salame was ordered to pay more than $6 million in the forfeiture and more than $5 million in restitution.
Former FTX executive Ryan Salame has been sentenced to 90 months, or 7.5 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, said in a release published Tuesday.
“Ryan Salame agreed to advance the interests of FTX, Alameda Research, and his co-conspirators through an unlawful political influence campaign and through an unlicensed money transmitting business, which helped FTX grow faster and larger by operating outside of the law," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Salame’s involvement in two serious federal crimes undermined public trust in American elections and the integrity of the financial system. Today’s sentence underscores the substantial consequences for such offenses.”
Salame had previously pled guilty to conspiracy for unlawful political contributions, defrauding the Federal Election Commission, and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, with the hopes of getting leniency from the court and a shorter prison sentence of 18 months.
When asking for leniency and a shorter sentence, his attorneys noted Salame initiated the FTX investigation, cooperated with U.S. authorities, and faces lifelong stigma due to FTX's collapse.
In addition, Salame was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $6 million in forfeiture and more than $5 million in restitution.
Former Alameda-FTX executives Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang also pled guilty and sought plea deals to avoid jail.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.