Binance Executive Jailed in Nigeria is Suspected of Having Malaria, Family Says
“Despite a court order from Justice Emeka Nwite issued on Thursday, May 23, Tigran Gabaryan has still not been moved to hospital from Kuje prison,” a family spokesperson for Gambaryan said.
- Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan is suspected of having Malaria, a family spokesperson told CoinDesk.
- The U.S. citizen has been in a Nigerian jail for over two months on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.
Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s compliance head, who remains jailed in Nigeria, is suspected of having Malaria, a family spokesperson told CoinDesk.
Gambaryan collapsed in a Nigerian court on May 24. He, along with the exchange, is facing charges of both tax evasion and money laundering.
“Despite a court order from Justice Emeka Nwite issued on Thursday, May 23, Tigran Gabaryan has still not been moved to hospital from Kuje prison,” a family spokesperson for Gambaryan said. “It has not yet officially been ascertained what he is suffering from given that the medical facilities at Kuje are inadequate. It is suspected that he has a severe throat infection and Malaria.”
A U.S. citizen, Gambaryan has been in detention in Nigeria for more than two months. He was invited by the nation’s authorities to resolve a dispute that government has with Binance. Instead, after a meeting with government officials, he and another Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, were taken by law enforcement officials. Anjarwalla later escaped but is included in the money laundering charges.
Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan told CoinDesk in a statement that she is devastated and shocked that despite a court order the authorities have not acted.
“Tigran does not deserve such inhumane treatment," she said. "He has done nothing wrong and is suffering simply because he accepted an invitation to a meeting in Abuja. This has gone too far. I am begging everyone who can help, including our own American government, to recognize that an innocent man’s life is at risk. Please, at least let him go to the hospital so he can recover. But more importantly, let him come home to us."
The hearings for the tax violation and money laundering charges are scheduled for June 14 and June 20, respectively, a local news report said.
