BitGo’s $100M Suit Against Galaxy Digital Can Proceed, Delaware Supreme Court Rules
The Delaware Supreme Court’s ruling overturns a decision from a lower court to dismiss the lawsuit last year.
Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo will get a fresh chance to sue financial services firm Galaxy Digital over the two companies’ failed $1.2 billion merger agreement after Delaware’s Supreme Court reversed an earlier ruling to dismiss BitGo’s lawsuit.
“We believe justice prevailed on appeal, and we are delighted to move forward with this case in the Chancery Court,” said R. Brian Timmons, partner at Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel, which is representing BitGo in this case.
BitGo filed suit against Galaxy in August 2022, seeking $100 million in damages and alleging that Galaxy “intentionally” breached its May 2021 merger agreement when it could no longer afford the $1.2 billion price tag after experiencing massive financial losses during the crypto bear market. Galaxy blamed the breakup on BitGo’s failure to provide certain audited financial statements on time and said BitGo’s claims were “without merit.”
Last June, Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that Galaxy had a “valid basis” to pull out of the agreement, because BitGo gave the firm “non-compliant” financial documents.
After BitGo appealed the ruling, the state’s Supreme Court found that the merger agreement’s definition of “financial statements” was ambiguous, and that both parties “have proffered reasonable interpretations” of acceptable documentation, and reversed the ruling.
Galaxy Digital did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment by press time.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.