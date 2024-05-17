Turkey Takes Crypto Bill to Parliament, Aims to Bring Crypto Licensing to the Country

Although there is no provision regarding taxation in the bill, CMB and TÜBİTAK will obtain certain rates of income from crypto service providers. CMB and TÜBİTAK will receive 1% of these revenues from crypto service providers. The Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) is a national agency of the country whose stated goal is to develop “science, technology and innovation” policies, support and conduct research and development.