Bitcoin
$66,202.47+5.99%
Ethereum
$3,002.53+3.20%
Binance Coin
$582.73+2.47%
Solana
$163.40+13.00%
XRP
$0.51874086+3.60%
Toncoin
$6.63-3.56%
Dogecoin
$0.15495636+3.79%
Cardano
$0.45601032+5.22%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002530+6.41%
Avalanche
$34.79+6.01%
Tron
$0.12469418-0.88%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$66,252.12+6.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Consensus Prices Go Up In
00
DAYS
09
HR
51
MIN
38
SEC
Policy

Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev Appeals Guilty Verdict

Pertsev was found guilty of money laundering on Tuesday by a Dutch judge.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconMay 16, 2024 at 8:48 a.m. UTC
Updated May 16, 2024 at 8:51 a.m. UTC
Free Alex Pertsev poster spotted outside the courthouse (Jack Schickler/CoinDesk)
Free Alex Pertsev poster spotted outside the courthouse (Jack Schickler/CoinDesk)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global event for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal s-Hertogenbosch.
  • Pertsev was found guilty of money laundering on Tuesday.

Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev filed an appeal with the s-Hertogenbosch court of appeal after being found guilty of money laundering on Tuesday , a spokesperson for the court said.

It could take a number of months before the first hearing occurs. The court was not able to say if the appeal has been approved.

Pertsev, who was sentenced to 64 months in jail, has the opportunity, if he wants, to ask to await the appeal trial at home. He was escorted to commence his time in prison immediately after Tuesday's verdict.

"Tornado Cash does not pose any barrier for people with criminal assets who want to launder them," according to the translated verdict seen by CoinDesk at the time. "That is why the court regards the defendant guilty of the money laundering activities as charged."

Edited by Sheldon Reback.










Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.