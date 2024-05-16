Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev Appeals Guilty Verdict
Pertsev was found guilty of money laundering on Tuesday by a Dutch judge.
- Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal s-Hertogenbosch.
- Pertsev was found guilty of money laundering on Tuesday.
Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev filed an appeal with the s-Hertogenbosch court of appeal after being found guilty of money laundering on Tuesday , a spokesperson for the court said.
It could take a number of months before the first hearing occurs. The court was not able to say if the appeal has been approved.
Pertsev, who was sentenced to 64 months in jail, has the opportunity, if he wants, to ask to await the appeal trial at home. He was escorted to commence his time in prison immediately after Tuesday's verdict.
"Tornado Cash does not pose any barrier for people with criminal assets who want to launder them," according to the translated verdict seen by CoinDesk at the time. "That is why the court regards the defendant guilty of the money laundering activities as charged."
