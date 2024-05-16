Leading Crypto-Policy Academic in Washington to Open Disclosure Firm Bluprynt
Georgetown Law professor Christopher Brummer is leaping into crypto disclosure services as CEO of the new company, backed by Robinhood and a former PayPal chief.
- The founder of DC Fintech Week, Christopher Brummer, is putting his regulatory policy expertise to work as the CEO of a new company, Bluprynt.
- The firm will aide crypto customers in the emerging requirements for government disclosures.
Georgetown Law professor Christopher Brummer leads an annual event on emerging financial technology in Washington that became a top forum for crypto issues in recent years. Now he's joining the sector, founding Bluprynt to help the industry with its regulatory disclosures as rules begin to emerge around the world.
Following a $1.7 million early funding round, Brummer said the company is backed by Dan Schulman, the former PayPal CEO of PayPal; Jules Kroll, the founder of Kroll Inc.; Robinhood Inc. and others. Bluprynt intends to offer what it described as "quality, industry-grade disclosure solutions for digital assets and services."
“Transparency is the flywheel for liquidity in the space," Brummer said in a statement. "Without it, mainstream adoption, deep institutional involvement and government licensing will prove elusive.”
The business enters the cryptocurrency fray as Europe and Asian jurisdictions have moved forward with rules, but the U.S. remains well behind, still working on legislation to regulate the digital assets sector – and its future disclosure requirements.
Brummer is the founder of the popular DC Fintech Week, an annual policy event that in recent years threw increasing focus on crypto, blockchain and artificial-intelligence matters. He told CoinDesk he intends to retain his role as a professor and organizer of the conference.
