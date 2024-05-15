Crypto's Election Season Is Kicking Off

As Danny Nelson reported, it's unclear whether Trump understands the issues around crypto, but he's reaching out to the crypto community nonetheless. His comments sparked a large amount of discussion online about whether he is the bulwark against what's seen within crypto circles as an administrative state's overreach or what role crypto voters might play in the election. Current President Joe Biden's administration has not been the friendliest to crypto, with an array of actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice taking on crypto's largest exchanges and other companies and services. What will happen as the presidential campaigns shift to the general election in the coming weeks is unclear.