Brothers Accused of $25M Ethereum Exploit as U.S. Reveals Fraud Charges

The brothers created 16 Ethereum validators and targeted three specific traders who operated MEV bots, the indictment said. They used bait transactions to figure out how those bots traded, lured the bots to one of their validators which was validating a new block and basically tricked these bots into proposing certain transactions. The brothers allegedly frontran the bots on certain trades and also used their validator to "tamper with" the new block by sending a false digital signature that gave them access to the block's full contents and replaced "lure transactions" with "tampered transactions." In those tampered transactions, the brothers allegedly sold illiquid cryptocurrencies they had tricked the victims' trading bots into placing buy orders for.