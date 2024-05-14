Industry Stakeholders Believe a UK Election Won't Derail Crypto Plans

An election date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to happen in the country this year. The ruling Conservative party – which has been in government for nearly 14 years, since it was first elected in May 2010 – has ushered in a sweep of crypto measures. The party set out to make the country a crypto hub in 2022 and has since introduced a markets bill to enable crypto to be regulated as a financial activity by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).