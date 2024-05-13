U.S. Blocks China-Tied Crypto Miners as 'National Security Risk' Near Nuke Base
President Biden ordered a halt to the MineOne operation near Warren Air Force Base, citing Chinese ownership, foreign technology and proximity to a strategic missile base.
President Joe Biden ordered a cryptocurrency mining facility near Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming to halt operations on Monday, calling it a threat to national security.
The White House order said the British Virgin Islands company behind MineOne, which is majority owned by Chinese nationals, must remove all the improvements and mining equipment on the property located within a mile of the military facility in Cheyenne – a base that houses Minuteman III nuclear missiles.
The company, which bought the property in 2022, was accused of acquiring the land and starting work there without filing with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and a tip started an investigation into that acquisition, according to the White House.
The order, which also authorized the U.S. attorney general to "take any steps necessary" to enforce it, cited the "presence of specialized equipment on the property used to conduct cryptocurrency mining operations, some of which is foreign-sourced and presents significant national security concerns," according to a related statement from the Department of the Treasury.
The move "highlights the critical gatekeeper role that CFIUS serves to ensure that foreign investment does not undermine our national security, particularly as it relates to transactions that present risk to sensitive U.S. military installations as well as those involving specialized equipment and technologies,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement.
MineOne didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent through the company's website.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.