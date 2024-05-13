Custody Provider Liminal Wins Approval in Abu Dhabi as It Extends Expansion in Asia

"We initiated a strategic drive two years ago to secure regulatory licenses in key markets across APAC and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), strategically positioning ourselves to cater to institutional clients," said Manan Vora, senior vice president of strategy and business operations. "Our strategic vision is to expand from our present technology presence in Europe and Taiwan to pushing for regulatory victories there. In Indonesia, we are already working as a technology provider for the nation's sovereign digital asset exchange."