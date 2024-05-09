Prometheum's Contentious Answer to Crypto Compliance Is Running Late

The wider crypto industry has been embroiled with the SEC in legal battles raging across several federal courts, in which digital assets exchanges and other companies are insisting that the regulator is wrong about its position that most tokens are securities. Prometheum, the first firm to get the special broker-dealer license, represents the contrarian view that Gensler and his agency are right, and many industry insiders and their allies among Republican lawmakers have chastised the company's executives and accused Prometheum of being an SEC pet project.