Binance Fined $4.3M by Canadian Financial Regulator for ‘Administrative Violations’

The fine comes just six months after Binance agreed to pay U.S. regulators a $4.3 billion fine for violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws, and a week after former Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was sentenced to four months in U.S. prison for failing to set up an adequate KYC/anti-money laundering (AML) program at the exchange.