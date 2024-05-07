Galaxis Raises $10M, Doubling Down on Belief That NFTs Will Provide Real Value Everywhere
The platform has previously launched NFT collections for celebrities such as DJ Steve Aoki and actor Val Kilmer.
- Galaxis, a "post-hype NFT utility platform," has raised $10 million ahead of its token launch.
- Participants included Chainlink, Ethereum Name Services (ENS) and Rarestone Capital.
As it gears up for its token launch, Galaxis, a Singapore-based Web3 platform, has raised $10 million from funders including Chainlink, Ethereum Name Services (ENS), Rarestone Capital, Taisu Ventures and ENS co-founder Nick Johnson, it announced Tuesday.
Gains made through the company's node sale of more than 11,000 'Galaxis Engines' also contributed to the total funding.
The platform, which helps creators and brands introduce collections of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has worked with celebrities including DJ Steve Aoki, actor Val Kilmer and NBA personality LaMelo Ball. It has sold more than 225,000 NFTs over the last couple of years, generating over 32,000 ETH ($100 million) in secondary sales of NFTs and is now preparing for "mass distribution," the company said.
"The next step is to see the use of our native GALAXIS token supercharge the ecosystem," said CEO and co-founder Andras Kristof, who also installed the first bitcoin ATMs in Singapore. He also said that as a post-hype NFT utility platform, "we believe the use of this new technology will go beyond the hype" and be of real value to all industries beyond Web3.
Incubated by CoinMarketCap, Galaxis allows individuals or brands with a community to create engagement and reward mechanisms for their communities through NFTs by removing the need for any third-party engagement tools with a built-in economy.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.