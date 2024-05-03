BTC-e Operator Alexander Vinnik Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering Conspiracy Charge

While Vinnik was arrested in Greece, he faced a lengthy extradition process, with U.S. and Russian and French authorities trying to convince Greece to send him to their respective nations. France did secure Vinnik's extradition and sentenced him to five years in prison, before Vinnik was sent back to Greece before eventually being extradited to the U.S. He initially denied he was an operator of BTC-e, saying he was only an employee at the exchange.