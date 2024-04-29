Why the DOJ May Have Recommended a Three-Year Sentence for CZ

Zhao’s sentencing hearing will take place on Tuesday, giving both the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and his defense attorneys a chance to argue over how much prison time he should serve after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act last November. While a plea agreement, which was released in November, gave Zhao the ability to appeal any sentence longer than 18 months, the DOJ asked for 36 in a sentencing memo released last week. The defense asked for house arrest and probation, with no time in prison. The Probation Office recommended five months in its presentence report, according to last week’s defense filing.