Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

Bankman-Fried's end of the bargain will see him providing the plaintiffs’ attorneys with information – including both testimony and documents in his possession – to “aid in victim recovery” and assist their litigation efforts against a host of celebrity promoters and venture capital firms who endorsed FTX. He has also agreed to provide the attorneys with financial information and documents, including a total of his remaining personal assets and his firm’s 2021 investment in AI startup Anthropic.