U.S. Senators Lummis, Gillibrand Take on Stablecoin Legislation With New Bill

A payment stablecoin, as defined by the bill, would be any dollar-pegged digital asset "that is, or is designed to be, used as a means of payment or settlement." Issuers would be "obligated" to convert to dollars, and the asset itself won't be a security. Issuers would either have to be non-depository trust companies registered with the Federal Reserve Board of Governors or a depository institution "authorized as a national payment stablecoin issuer." Both state and federal regulators would have roles overseeing these entities.