Looking at Sam Bankman-Fried's Appeals Process

So this was a pretty weird story. Earlier this month the Kansas Reflector published an opinion piece about Meta (formerly Facebook) blocking the promotion of a documentary about climate change. Then, it blocked the piece about the blocking. Then, it blocked all links to the Kansas Reflector. A day later, it blocked two other sites that included the piece, which was critical of Meta. And apparently, an "unrefined artificial intelligence" tool may have been responsible for a domain-level blocking.