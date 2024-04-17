Jury Begins Deliberations in $110M Mango Markets Fraud Trial

The facts of the case were largely undisputed by Eisenberg’s defense team when they took the stand. Instead, Eisenberg’s lead attorney, Brian Klein, attempted to frame Eisenberg’s massive trades as a “successful and legal trading strategy” that “fully complied” with the Mango Markets protocol. Klein pointed to Mango Markets’ lack of Terms of Use – only a checkbox that told visitors to use the site “at your own risk” – at the time of Eisenberg’s exploit, arguing that he simply used the platform as intended and made a lot of money doing it.