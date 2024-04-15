Elizabeth Warren Demands U.S. CFTC Chair Explain His Chats With SBF

For his part, Behnam and his agency have at least one significant reason for communicating so often with the FTX CEO: He was trying to push a part of his company – the LedgerX division that was spun off again after the collapse to return to its original name – into a unique position to directly handle margined derivatives trading for customers without a go-between firm. The failed effort had even been the topic of an in-house roundtable discussion at the CFTC in which SBF starred on a big panel otherwise filled with industry opponents.