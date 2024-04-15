Elizabeth Warren Demands U.S. CFTC Chair Explain His Chats With SBF
CFTC chief Rostin Behnam previously disclosed there were meetings and messages with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, but he hasn't granted another senator's call to see all the records.
The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, had a lot of contact with Sam Bankman-Friend, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, but lawmakers suggest he hasn't been fully forthcoming about those interactions. So, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are demanding more.
Warren and Grassley sent Behnam a letter calling for "an accounting of all meetings and correspondence between you and Sam Bankman-Fried during your tenure." Over a 14-month period, CFTC officials had met with Bankman-Fried and his team as many as 10 times at the agency, and Behnam told lawmakers in 2022 that he'd also exchanged "a number of messages" with the FTX founder, who was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the massive fraud perpetrated there.
For his part, Behnam and his agency have at least one significant reason for communicating so often with the FTX CEO: He was trying to push a part of his company – the LedgerX division that was spun off again after the collapse to return to its original name – into a unique position to directly handle margined derivatives trading for customers without a go-between firm. The failed effort had even been the topic of an in-house roundtable discussion at the CFTC in which SBF starred on a big panel otherwise filled with industry opponents.
In a Senate hearing in 2022 just after the meltdown of FTX, Grassley and another senator asked Behnam for information on his and his staff's meetings and text conversations with Bankman-Fried. Afterwards, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked for records of correspondence between FTX, the CFTC, other government agencies and the White House.
The new letter from Warren and Grassley, dated April 12, again asks for such correspondence, detailing that they want copies of all written communications, plus minutes and timelines of interactions.
Spokespeople for the CFTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The chief of the other U.S. markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, has similarly drawn scrutiny for his agency's interactions with SBF in the months before the company's dramatic collapse.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.