BTC, ETH Rise as Hong Kong Bitcoin ETF Applicants Say They've Been Approved
The Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong's markets regulator, has not made an official announcement.
China Asset Management, Bosera Capital and other applicants posted to social-media platform WeChat (Weixin) that they had been approved to list spot bitcoin and ether ETFs in Hong Kong. However, these announcements seem to have front-run an official statement from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), which has not posted a list of approved issuers. Some of the posts have since been deleted.
The SFC did not return emails or phone calls asking for comment.
Singapore-based digital assets trading house QCP Capital said in a message shared with CoinDesk that it believes the ETFs, when approved, will unlock some institutional demand during Asia trading hours.
"Participants who wanted exposure have always been limited to US hours, but this now gives institutional investors an Asia-based alternative," QCP wrote. "We believe this will be bullish short term, but there are more important narratives and drivers such as macro events."
