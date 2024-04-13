Coinbase Seeks to Take Core Question in U.S. SEC Case to Higher Court

The U.S. exchange filed what's known as an interlocutory appeal that raises a narrow point of legal disagreement and seeks to get it considered on its own, in this case by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Recently, a federal judge had denied Coinbase's effort to get the SEC case against the company thrown out before trial, and now Coinbase is formally asking the court to weigh whether the SEC can treat a digital asset transaction as an investment contract if it's not connected to any legal obligation from the asset's original issuer.