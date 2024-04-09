Lummis: Crypto Will Erupt as Big Issue in Senate Races Including Banking Chair Brown's

Crypto skeptic Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), whose Democratic Party currently controls the Senate, is the chairman of the Banking Committee and has been reluctant to allow digital assets regulatory bills to move through the panel, despite some progress in the House of Representatives. In Ohio's general election, he faces Republican challenger Bernie Moreno , an Ohio businessman and crypto enthusiast who founded a blockchain startup, and Lummis – a member of Brown's committee – predicted on Tuesday that digital assets could be front and center in this matchup.