HashKey’s Crypto Exchange Goes Live After Winning License in Bermuda

The HashKey Group, an Asian firm offering digital asset services, has launched the HashKey Global exchange after being granted a license in Bermuda to offer licensed digital asset trading services, it announced on Monday.
“HashKey Group aims to establish one of the world’s largest clusters of licensed exchanges within the next 5 years, surpassing all current regulated exchanges,” said Livio Weng, COO of HashKey Group.
The firm, which is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Singapore and Tokyo, achieved unicorn status earlier this year after a fundraising round that helped it “nearly” meet its $100 million fundraising target.
