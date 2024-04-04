Crypto Market Maker GSR Recieves Singapore Crypto License
The license is the first awarded by Singapore to a crypto market maker.
- The crypto market maker received in-principal approval from MAS in September.
- GSR recently appointed a former JP Morgan executive to be its head of trading
Crypto market maker and liquidity provider GSR has been awarded a Major Payment Institution license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
GSR now holds Singapore’s Digital Payment Token Service license, which authorizes firms to buy and sell “digital payment tokens,” which is what the government calls crypto and is also the license exchanges use.
The market maker first received in-principal approval from MAS in September.
Typically, liquidity providers and market makers are not licensed entities as they are not customer-facing entities. Recently, Singapore expanded the scope of its licensing regime to include custodial services and cross-border money transfers.
Earlier this year, the trading firm appointed a former JP Morgan executive, Andreas Koukorinis, as its new head of trading. Bloomberg first reported that GSR had been awarded a license.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.