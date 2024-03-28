LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Returns to New York Courthouse for Sentencing in FTX Fraud Case

Defense lawyers argued, on the other hand, that Bankman-Fried didn't intend to defraud customers, had shown remorse and had attempted to resolve FTX's bankruptcy after it began, saying the DOJ's proposal was extreme. Their supporting letters spoke more to Bankman-Fried as a person than to FTX and its collapse, with writers pointing to his veganism and anecdotes from his youth. Several letters said Bankman-Fried appeared to be neurodivergent and thus might not have understood the severity of the situation. Former New York Police Department officer Carmine Simpson, his fellow inmate in a Brooklyn detention facility who pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor, wrote a letter saying Bankman-Fried, a vegan, has been forced to eat poorly in jail.