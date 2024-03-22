SEC's Gensler Says Crypto Firms Skip Public Disclosures by Dodging Registration
The agency chairman said that the industry could benefit from "disinfectant."
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler used a speech on the "public good" of securities disclosures on Friday to point specifically at the crypto industry as a problem area.
Gensler, whose tenure atop the agency has been marked by a legal crusade against what he argues is a largely noncompliant industry, suggested that digital assets businesses are among those seeking to "whittle away at the SEC's disclosure regime," which requires companies to register securities and provide information to investors about them.
"There are participants in crypto securities markets that seek to avoid these registration requirements," he said in remarks prepared for an event at Columbia Law School. "No registration means no mandatory disclosure."
"Many would agree that the crypto markets could use a little disinfectant," Gensler added.
The regulator is pursuing several enforcement actions against companies it accuses of failing to register as exchanges and listing unregistered securities, such as Coinbase Inc. and Binance. It's also reportedly investigating Ethereum (ETH), potentially considering classifying that asset as a security – unlike bitcoin.
Gensler's rhetoric that crypto platforms need to get registered may be tested soon. The first firm to jump through the hoops as an approved special-purpose crypto broker-dealer, Prometheum, is getting ready to open the business to customers, executives there have said. Meanwhile, Coinbase has asked an appeals court to step in and force the SEC to engage in crypto-specific rulemaking.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.