Key U.S. Lawmaker McHenry Says House Has 'Workable' Stablecoin Bill

McHenry has been working with his panel's top Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on a stablecoin bill for nearly two years, and "month over month, we're in a better position." But with the ongoing debates over federal spending plans that have locked up Congress, he said the lawmakers need to get past the budget issues to be able to get into the legislation he hopes to accomplish before his announced retirement at the end of this session. The House is aiming to vote on its latest effort to fund the federal government this week.