Does Sam Bankman-Fried Deserve 50 Years in Prison?

Bankman-Fried will return to court next week for sentencing. The U.S. Department of Justice wants him in prison for at least four decades; the defense thinks a handful of years is a sufficient punishment (and that the DOJ's recommendation is bonkers). Without trying to guess how a federal judge might approach this, the questions he might look at include Bankman-Fried's conduct, how FTX's customers fared and – of course – the evidence presented during the trial itself.