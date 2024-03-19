BlackRock Creates Tokenized Asset Fund, SEC Filing Shows
The fund was seeded with $100 million in USDC stablecoin using the Ethereum network, blockchain data shows.
Investment management giant BlackRock (BLK) has created a tokenized asset fund, according to a document filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund was incorporated on the British Virgin Islands and will be launched in partnership with tokenization firm Securitize.
Blockchain data shows that the fund was seeded with $100 million in Circle's USDC stablecoin using the Ethereum network.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a January interview with CNBC that BTC and ETH ETFs "are just stepping stones towards tokenization and I really do believe this is where we're going to be going."
The fund also represents a significant milestone for tokenization of real-world assets, a growing sector in the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance that comprises of placing traditional assets on blockchain rails in pursuit of faster settlements and increased efficiency.
