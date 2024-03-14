Trump is Clear Favorite Among Crypto-Owning Voters in U.S. Presidential Race: Poll
A poll commissioned by crypto investment firm Paradigm concluded that a large share of U.S. voters hold crypto and aren't happy with the current financial system.
- A new poll shows crypto holders are favoring Donald Trump at 48% against Joe Biden at 39% in the presidential election.
- The poll sought opinions from 1,000 voters online, and 7% of them said they own more than $1,000 worth of cryptocurrencies.
U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is the prevailing favorite of voters who own cryptocurrencies, according to a poll commissioned by crypto investment firm Paradigm and released on Thursday.
About 48% of crypto holders intend to cast ballots for former president Trump and 39% are favoring President Joe Biden, the poll conducted online by Public Opinion Strategies indicated, though its 3.5% error margin could put that gap closer and enough undecided voters remain to reverse the trend.
The poll gathered the opinions of 1,000 voters, about 7% of whom said they hold more than $1,000 worth of crypto, and about 19% have purchase some cryptocurrency. When asked which U.S. political party they trust to tackle the issues around crypto, almost half of the voters polled – 49% – picked "neither."
"Large numbers of voters are looking for policymakers who can boldly light a path forward on crypto policy," Paradigm's Justin Slaughter and Dominique Little wrote in a blog entry describing the poll's results.
In another point of industry reflection, more than one in 10 of those polled said they've either already bought a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) (6%) or are going to (6%). This could further demonstrate that the recent approval of the bitcoin spot ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission isn't only drawing the eyes of institutional investors.
The presidential election is eight months away, though the primaries have already rounded up sufficient support to make Biden and Trump the expected nominees of the two major parties. Other polling on the general election have the two running neck-and-neck, with Trump often enjoying a slight edge.
